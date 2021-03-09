SIT will investigate MP Mohan Delkar's suicide case, says Maharashtra Government

The Maharashtra government, in a bid to corner the BJP, has announced that a special investigation team (SIT) will probe the death of the seven-term Independent MP from Dadra Nagar Haveli, Mohan Delkar. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in response to the strong demand made by the treasury members and by Legislative Affairs Minister Anil Parab in the state assembly, said Delkar’s suicide note showed he was being threatened by the Union Territory administrator Praful Kheda Patel, who had warned Delkar that he would be ‘finished off’ from social life. “Delkar’s wife and son have also written to me voicing the same concerns,” Deshmukh added.

“Delkar had also mentioned that even though he had been harassed in Dadra Nagar Haveli, he was committing a suicide in Mumbai as he had full faith the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the NCP MP Praful Patel,” said Deshmukh. He further added that Delkar had clearly stated in the suicide note that he would get justice in Maharashtra.

Deshmukh cornered the BJP asking why the party was silent on Delkar’s death, though it had taken a pro-active role after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.