Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray opens up on Mansukh Hiren and BJP MP Mohan Delkar's death cases

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday opened up on Mansukh Hiren and BJP Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar's death cases.

Thackeray said that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is probing Mansukh Hiren's case, while the Antilia bomb scare case has now been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"The system isn't just for one man. The previous governemnt had the same system. We fully trust it hence ATS is on it. But despite that, if Centre hands over the case to NIA, it'd mean something is fishy. We won't give up till we expose it," Uddhav said.

He said that they are also investigating BJP Dadra and Nagar Haveli Mohan Delkar's suicide case. "The opposition didn't speak on that as Silvassa is in a union territory. Of late, they are plotting to defame Maharashtra by projecting that there is no system here & everything is dependent on the Centre," Uddhav added.