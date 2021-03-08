Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray opens up on Mansukh Hiren and BJP MP Mohan Delkar's death cases

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday opened up on Mansukh Hiren and BJP Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar's death cases.
Thackeray said that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is probing Mansukh Hiren's case, while the Antilia bomb scare case has now been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
"The system isn't just for one man. The previous governemnt had the same system. We fully trust it hence ATS is on it. But despite that, if Centre hands over the case to NIA, it'd mean something is fishy. We won't give up till we expose it," Uddhav said.
He said that they are also investigating BJP Dadra and Nagar Haveli Mohan Delkar's suicide case. "The opposition didn't speak on that as Silvassa is in a union territory. Of late, they are plotting to defame Maharashtra by projecting that there is no system here & everything is dependent on the Centre," Uddhav added.
For the uninitiated, Mumbai Police had recovered 21 gelatin sticks, each weighing about 125 grams, from an abandoned vehicle outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence. The vehicle had a fake number plate. Reportedly, the police also found a handwritten "threat letter" in "broken English" addressed to Ambani and his wife Neeta. The suspect who parked the SUV was seen in the CCTV footage but has not been identified as he was wearing a face mask and his head was covered with a hoodie, said the Mumbai Police. It was understood that the SUV was stolen from a man named Mansukh Hiren, who was later found dead in Retibunder Creek on Retibunder road in Mumbra (W).
BJP Dadra and Nagar Haveli Mohan Delkar, on the other hand, was found dead at a hotel in Mumbai in February. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan and a suicide note in Gujarati was also found at the spot, said the police. Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that the MP was "fed up with the harassment by the BJP and chose to end his life". "In his detailed suicide note, it is learnt that he named several BJP functionaries, including Praful Patel, who is a former Gujarat BJP Minister of State for Home and said to be very close to the RSS and BJP leadership," Khera added. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the gulity won't be spared.
