Modi in Mumbai: Shiv Sena group led by Uddhav Thackeray attacks PM, says 'campaign for his party, no benefit of state'

Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that his visit to Mumbai is just another "campaign for his party, not for the benefit of the state."

Modi is campaigning for BJP

"Modi is visiting Mumbai for a few hours, and it is being said that in these few hours, he will lay the foundation for the bright future of Mumbai. But the question is since when did the BJP start worrying about Mumbai`s future and fortune? This propaganda that the Prime Minister is incarnating for the bright future of Mumbai is false. He is campaigning for his party, but can the saffron of the Shiv Sena be removed from Mumbai?" Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said.

According to the Sena editorial, Mumbai will only prosper if attempts are made to "loot" the labour of Marathi workers. "The fate of Mumbai was built by the Marathi people with their own labour and the buildings of 'Delhiswars' were raised on the loot of the same Mumbai. 105 martyrs built Mumbai's future and fortune, if no attempt is made to loot it, then Mumbai will be blessed," the party wrote in 'Saamana.'

The BJP has decorated Mumbai with its flag to welcome the Prime Minister

"The Prime Minister, programs like the inauguration of ambitious projects, Bhumi Pujan etc. have been organized. The BJP has decorated Mumbai with its flag to welcome the Prime Minister. Somewhere in this, the Shinde group made a futile attempt to show its existence, but the crocodile has swallowed the frog, in the same way, this group has been swallowed and the picture of the frog going into the jaws of the crocodile is visible," it said.

"PM is about to inaugurate a super speciality hospital in Bhandup. Shiv Sena had given a promise regarding this hospital in its promissory note and in 2017 itself, a provision of Rs 150 crore was made to complete this work. The planning of the Mumbai sewerage project is going on for the last 10-12 years. To remove the obstacles of various permissions, Central Pollution Board, and the Municipal Corporation took this matter to the Supreme Court and after the order of the Supreme Court, in May 2022, the tender process of this work was completed and a `work order` was given. Most of the development works of which the Prime Minister is going to perform Bhumi Pujan, inauguration, etc. in Mumbai, were given the go ahead when Shiv Sena was in power in the Municipal Corporation. The Bharatiya Janata Party may try to take credit for this work, but the public knows everything," it claimed.

Projects worth 2.25 lakh crore were taken away from Maharashtra

Taking a jibe, the editorial said, "Projects worth 2.25 lakh crore were taken away from Maharashtra. This is an economic blow to Mumbai. Took away the morsel from the unemployed youth of Maharashtra. Should this be called the fate of Mumbai-Maharashtra? A crowd gathering has been planned for Prime Minister Modi`s meeting and the security wall of the University of Mumbai at Kalina was broken to facilitate the parking of vehicles for the visitors. Controversy arose regarding this. Mumbai`s fortunes began by breaking the walls of the university. Every major structure of Mumbai is being hammered in this way. Still welcome to our Prime Minister! Yes!!"

