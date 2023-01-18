PM Modi in Mumbai: Overview of programs PM will attend during visit | ANI

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a hectic schedule when he arrives in Mumbai on Thursday. Soon after landing, he is scheduled to proceed to the MMRDA ground at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), where will address a mega gathering and also inaugurate/launch through remote control, work on the seven Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Mumbai road concretisation project and certain welfare schemes.

Ruling party mobilising thousands for mega event at BKC

The city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party led by its president Ashish Shelar and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are mobilising thousands of BJP cadres and citizens for the mega event at BKC which will, in real terms, launch the party's campaign for the upcoming civic elections. The BJP is making a determined bid to oust the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray from the civic body. Chief minister Eknath Shinde is also evincing keen interest in making a big success of tomorrow's rally.

After the rally, Mr Modi will proceed to Gundavali metro station near the Western Express High for the inauguration of metro railway.

Meanwhile, the police have asked all office employees working in buildings in BKC to vacate their premises by noon. The movement of all vehicles in the complex too has been severely curtailed. Drones have been banned. The Mumbai police led by commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and special commissioner Deven Bharti are taking no chances and are spreading an elaborate security blanket.