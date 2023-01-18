Modi in Mumbai LIVE: Brace for heavy traffic as PM arrives in city to flag off Metro lines, inaugurate infra projects on Thursday

18 January 2023 08:03 PM IST
Ticket prices on the Mumbai Metro Lines 2A &7 will be between ₹10-50. For 0-3 km- ₹10, 3-12 km - ₹20, 12-18 km- ₹30, 18-24 km - ₹40, 24-30 km - ₹50
The Metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 Km long. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.
"Due to planned public function in BKC & Gundavali Metro station tomorrow, expect slow movement of traffic on South bound carriageway from 4.15 pm to 5.30 pm and North bound carriageway of WEH from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm. Citizens are advised to plan commute accordingly," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.
Mumbaikars should brace for heavy traffic on January 19 due to the PM's visit. Mumbai traffic police has already issued an advisory regarding the vehicular movement on Thursday.
The Prime Minister will also start a road concretisation project spanning nearly 400 km in Mumbai. This project will be developed at a cost of about ₹6,100 crore
The PM will also lay the foundation stone for three new hospitals and inaugurate the 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana
The PM will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1), apart from laying the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants worth around ₹17,200 crores
PM Modi's first task in Mumbai will be to flag off the Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, which have been built at a cost of around ₹12,600 crore
PM Narendra Modi is all set to visit Mumbai on Thursday to inaugurate two Metro lines and will lay foundation stones of infrastructure projects worth over ₹38,800 crore in the city
