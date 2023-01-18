PM Modi in Mumbai: Top cop issues prohibitory orders; check advisory, restrictions here

PM Modi | File pic

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on Thursday, January 19, the city police commissionerate has issued order banning use of drones, remote control microlight aircraft activities in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Andheri and Jogeshwari areas on the day for 24 hours.

PM Modi will be inaugurating multiple projects in the city including Metro Line 2A and 7. Accordingly, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Vishal Thakur, vide powers conferred upon him issued the order under Section 144 of CrPC.

The order read, "Report has been received that during the Prime Minister of India's Mumbai visit on January 19, 2023 at BKC MMRDA Ground, terrorist/anti social elements may attack using drone, paragliders, remote control microlight Aircraft."

"No drone, paragliders, remote control microlight aircraft flying activities to be allowed in jurisdiction of BKC Police Station, Andheri Police Station, Meghwadi Police Station, Jogeshwari Police Station," it further read.

The order will remain in force beginning at 00.01 hrs on January 19 till 24.00 hrs on the same day unless withdrawn earlier. The statement further read that anyone breaching the order will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Metro advisory ahead of PM Modi's visit

According to Midday report, the Ghatkopar-Versova--Metro Blue Line 1-- services will remain shut for 1 hour and 45 minutes during evening peak hours to facilitate PM Modi's visit to Gundavali station of Red Line 7 for its inauguration.

Police appeals offices in BKC to shut down early

In view of his visit, the police have asked the offices in BKC to allow their staff to leave offices early beginning 12 noon on January 19 to avoid traffic issues and minimise effect of the restrictions levied.

According to the reports, the Western Express Highway will be kept closed for security reasons.

