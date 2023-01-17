Modi in Mumbai: PM to lay foundation stone, inaugurate projects worth over ₹38,800 crore

PM Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹38,800 crores during his Mumbai visit slated for January 19.

Providing seamless urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister. In line with this, he will dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, worth around ₹12,600 crore. The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 Km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E - Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 Km long. The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.

MUMBAI 1 Mobile App

The Prime Minister will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown on the entry gates of Metro Stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI. The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions, thereby easing the process with a seamless experience.

7 New Sewage Treatment Plants

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around ₹17,200 crores. These sewage treatment plants will be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of around 2,460 MLD.

Free Healthcare, 3 New Hospitals for Mumbaikars

In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. This novel initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to the people.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai - 360-bedded Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bedded Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bedded Oshiwara Maternity Home. This will benefit lakhs of residents of the city and will deliver top class medical facilities to them.

Road Concretisation Project

According to the Press Information Bureau, the Prime Minister will start the road concretisation project for around 400 Km roads of Mumbai. This project will be developed at a cost of about ₹6,100 crore. Of the total roads extending to around 2050 Km in Mumbai, more than 1200 Km of roads are either concretized or are in the process of being concretized. However, remaining roads of about 850 Km length face challenges of potholes which severely impact transportation. The road concretisation project is aimed to overcome this challenge. These concrete roads will ensure fast travel along with enhanced security, while also providing better drainage facilities and utility ducts will ensure regular digging of roads is avoided.

CST Revamp Project Worth ₹1,800 Crore

He will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The redevelopment is planned with a view to decongest the southern heritage node of the terminus, augmentation of facilities, better multi-modal integration and to conserve and restore the world famous iconic structure to its past glory. The project will be done at a cost of over ₹1,800 crores.

Further, the Prime Minister will also start the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana.

