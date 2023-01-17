PM Narendra Modi's 12 favourite dishes that will surely resonate with your taste buds

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 17, 2023
Want to know what India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi likes to eat? So, here are a few list of Indian foods that were also a part of the elaborate menu at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) 2-day office bearers meet in New Delhi, on Jan 16-17. The most loved dish by most Indians is the homemade 'Dal-Khichdi' and it is loved by PM Modi too
The most loved dishes by PM Modi are not only tasty but nutritious too. Take a look: Marwari pulao
Rawa Masala Dosa
Salty chapati with carrom seeds
Badam Halwa
Mysore Pak
Bajra Roti
Red Cowpea Salad
Bon Appetit
Fiber Dahi Bada
Millet Papdi Chaat
Ragi Idli
Bisibele Bhaat
