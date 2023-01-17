PM Narendra Modi's 12 favourite dishes that will surely resonate with your taste buds

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 17, 2023

Want to know what India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi likes to eat? So, here are a few list of Indian foods that were also a part of the elaborate menu at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) 2-day office bearers meet in New Delhi, on Jan 16-17. The most loved dish by most Indians is the homemade 'Dal-Khichdi' and it is loved by PM Modi too

The most loved dishes by PM Modi are not only tasty but nutritious too. Take a look: Marwari pulao

Rawa Masala Dosa

Salty chapati with carrom seeds

Badam Halwa

Mysore Pak

Bajra Roti

Red Cowpea Salad

Fiber Dahi Bada

Millet Papdi Chaat

Ragi Idli

Bisibele Bhaat

