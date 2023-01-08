5 Indian cities that offer the most delicious food

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 08, 2023
Delhi, the capital of India with its rich historical architectural places, is also a foodie's paradise
You can get the best street food, dal makhani, best butter chicken, chole bhature, chats, kebabs in Jama Masjid, Connaught place and other places in the city
The cleanest city in India, Indore is also famous for its delicious vegetarian food. 'Sarafa Bazaar' is a jewellery market by day and a vibrant food market that stays open even after midnight and 'Chappan Dukaan' are the two major food hubs of the city
Hot Poha topped with crunchy sev, Garadu and Bhutte Ka Kees are a must try
Known for the iconic Golden Temple, Wagah Border and Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar serves the best kulchas, satiating jalebis and delicious tandoori fish. You should even try 'Langar ka khana' and 'Kara Prasad' at the Golden Temple
Tandoori chicken with Naan, Channa and Lachcha Paranthas and Lassi should also be tried when you are in this city
Lucknow, capital city of Uttar Pradesh offers best Kachoris, Chai-Samosa, Choley-Bhature, Tokri Chaat
Awadhi delicacies from the city of nawabs are a must try like Galawati Kebab, Mutton Biryani, Sheermal and also, Malai Paan
Surat: It is said, "Surat Nu Jaman Ane Kashi Nu Maran", which means "Eat in Surat and Die in Kashi" for the ultimate experience of the soul
So, the city offers varieties which you may have never tried or even heard of- to almost every dishes: momos, frankies, ice-creams, parathas, egg dishes, pani puri, thick shakes, lasssi and the list is endless. The famous Surati Locho, Sev Khamani, Rasa Khaman, Khandvi are a must try
