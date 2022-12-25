Mumbai: 10 places where you can get the best street foods in the city

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 25, 2022
Kheema Pav of Gulshan-e-Iran, Crawford Market: It is one of the best and must-visit street food places in Mumbai. The place is famous for its delicious and cheap Mughlai specialities from their Kheema pav to the chicken tikka masala
Bun Maska of Merwans, Grant Road: From pastries, tea cakes to freshly baked cookies, everything at these place is worth trying. Their Irani chai and bun maska is loved by all office goers after a hectic day at work
Ice Cream Sandwich/ Biscuit of K Rustom, Churchgate: Icecream varieties like raspberry, almond crunch, black currant, coffee, and many more are available sandwiched in between two biscuits. The place sees huge customers every day
Pav Bhaji of Amar Juice Center, Vile Parle (W): The place offers tasty Pav Bhaji at a reasonable rate and varieties of Pav Bhaji are available here
Dosa of Anand Stall, Vile Parle (W): They offer variety of dosas, including Pasta Dosa, Pizza Dosa and Jinny Dosa, and they also have varieties of Vada Pavs. If you love to try new variations in dishes, then visit this place
Chilli Cheese Toast Sandwich of Raju Sandwich Stall near KC College, Churchgate: Raju Sandwich Stall is a small food stall offering unique sandwiches with delicious flavours and are famous among college students there
Sandwiches of Vasu’s Laxmi Balaji Snacks and Fast Food Corner, Goregaon: Sandwiches are always preferred food items for college and office goers to satisfy their small hungers. So in case you are in or are visiting Goregaon, try sanwiches at this place
Kebab rolls of Bademiya, Colaba: Meat lovers and Bademiya are synonymous. It is the perfect place if you’re looking to satisfy your late-night kebab rolls cravings as the place won't disappoint you
Dabeli of Kapil Dabeli Centre, Andheri (E): Like Vadapav, Dabeli is also one of the favourite street foods of Mumbaikars which involves pav. If you don't know what it is then you must definitely try this at this dabeli centre, and for those of you, who love dabeli, what are you waiting for?
Samosa with Chola of Guru Kripa, Sion: Samosa is served with a gravy of Chola (chickpea) and tamarind chutney and garnished with onion and coriander. Try it and it will leave you wanting for more
Thanks For Reading!