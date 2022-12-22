Christmas 2022: 7 fine dinning places with special Christmas menu in Mumbai

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 22, 2022
Be sure not to miss out on stellar festive brunch menu at Foo Town in Bandra from INR 3,000 onwards for two. Their Christmas Menu includes miso soup, udon clear soup, sushis and dim sums like nikkei avocado uramaki, spicy seafood peking dumpling, desserts and kokum club, a gin-based cocktail and lot more
Indulge in a hearty Christmas meal at Cafe Panama in Lower Parel which includes pulled lamb flatbread, birria taco, tinga chicken, and braised pork belly, a true treat for all meat lovers; there are unique combinations of alcohols and desserts too at INR 1800 for two
O Pedro at Bandra Kurla Complex is offering Gaon-Portuguese Christmas specials, festive cocktails and sinful desserts for INR 3,500 for two
Poco Loco Tapas and Bar at Khar curated Christmas menu that includes poach turkey salad, festive turkey tacos, Christmas-themed drinks which include their classic horchata, spiked chilly hot chocolate, strawberry drink, and cranberry drink with a lot of Christmas sparkles and desserts. The meal costs INR 2000 onwards for two
Hitchki Resto Bar's Jingle Party will kickstart on Dec 24 from 9.30 pm onwards and will have whacky drinks, scrumptious dishes with the best Christmas décor, thus lending the ambience a festive feel. The resto bar located at multiple locations in Mumbai will be charging INR 2,000 onwards for two
Bayroute at Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai, a much-loved fine dine serving is providing utterly authentic Middle-Eastern cuisine and well-commanded festive décor elements alongside indulging in your favourite festive meal and drinks. It will cost around INR 3,500 onwards for two
East India House at Mira Bhayandar is a delectable delight of carefully chosen East Indian delicacies and Christmas sweets and finest brands in drinks and alcohol during Dec 24 and 25
