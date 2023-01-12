Mumbai: Good news! Metro 2A & 7 receive safety certificate; set to be flagged off by PM Modi on January 19 | ANI

Mumbai, Jan. 12: The much-awaited second phase of metro lines 2A and 7 received a safety certificate on Thursday and is set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19.

Since April 2022, metro lines 2A and 7 are partially operating between Dahisar East and Dahanukarwadi and Aarey, respectively. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety issued the certificate to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the balance section of the route between Dahanukarwadi to D N Nagar on Metro 2A and Aarey to Andheri East.

"The MMRDA has received the safety certificate for the commercial operations of the Metro Lines, today. We are ready to provide world-class service to the Mumbaikars," confirmed S V R Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

On Thursday afternoon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Gundavali Metro station, where they announced that Prime Minister Modi will flag off the second phase of the two metro corridors on January 19.

Metro will ease traffic on Western Express Highway and Link Road

Once operational from Thursday, it is expected to reduce vehicular traffic on the Western Express Highway as well as on the Link Road. Both the metro lines have an interchange each with existing Metro line 1 of Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar at D N Nagar and Western Express Highway.

Stations of Metro 2A and 7

Metro Line 2A has a length of 18.6 km with a total of 17 stations. Nine of these stations have been in use since April 2022. Now, the entire corridor will have the stations of Dahisar East, Anand Nagar, Kanderpada, Mandapeshwar, Eksar, Borivali West, Pahari Eksar, Kandivali West, Dahanukarwadi, Valnai, Malad West, Lower Malad, Pahari Goregaon, Goregaon West, Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara and Andheri West.

The Metro Line 7 is 16.5 km in length and dotted with 13 stations, nine of which were already operational. The 13 stations are Ovaripada, National Park, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar, Akurli, Kurar, Dindoshi, Aarey, Goregaon East, Jogeshwari East, Mogra and Gundvali (Western Express Highway)

