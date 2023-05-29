‘Model court’: Bombay High Court advocates heap praise on Chief Justice RD Dhanuka

The court of Chief Justice RD Dhanuka, who will demit office on Tuesday, is considered a “model court where justice was dispensed without any difference on the standing of the lawyers, with patience and a disarming smile”.

Justice Dhanuka took oath on May 28, and will have the shortest tenure of three days as chief justice. He was sworn in after the Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala was elevated as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

On Monday, CJ Dhanuka presided over a ceremonial bench with Justice Girish Kulkarni. Advocate General Birendra Saraf and other advocates expressed how Justice Dhanuka always heard all lawyers with patience.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf congratulated the chief justice and expressed gratitude and appreciation on behalf of all lawyers. “On behalf of the bar I would like to congratulate your Lordship. I would like to express heartfelt gratitude of the Bar,” said Saraf.

Words in praise of CJ

Saraf, who has appeared often before CJ Dhanuka’s court, said his court was a model court where every litigant was sure that s/he would get justice.

“For the manner in which your Lordship has served this institution. Your Lordship’s court was a model court where justice was dispensed without any difference on the standing of the lawyers, with patience and a disarming smile,” he said, adding that the CJ’s retirement would be “a loss to the institution”.

CJ Dhanuka: Satisfied with my tenure

CJ Dhanuka said that he was satisfied with his tenure and expressed that he too was grateful that he always received “great cooperation” from the lawyers.

He said: “To that extent (loss to the institution) I do not agree with you. I am also grateful. I have always received great cooperation from the Bar and I have had a satisfied tenure.”

One of the litigants who was present in the court said that even the public felt that they would get justice in CJ Dhanuka’s court. “In fact, not just lawyers, but even the public also felt that justice was delivered in Justice Dhanuka’s court,” said the litigant.