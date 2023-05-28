Mumbai: Justice Dhanuka takes oath as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court; will retire on May 30

Justice Dhanuka at his swearing-in ceremony | FPJ

Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka, on Sunday, May 28, was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. The oath of office as administered to him at the Raj Bhavan by the Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bains. It is said to be the shortest term in the history of the office as Justice Dhanuka is set to retire on May 30.

Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka swears in as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.



Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bains administered him the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/rd0MM2ahXj — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

Appointed by President Droupadi Murmu

Previously, Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka had been appointed the Chief Justice of Bombay HC, according to a notification issued on Friday by the Union law ministry. Sanjay V. Gangapurwala, the acting chief justice of the Bombay High Court, has also been named Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, according to a notification from the Centre.

Justices Dhanuka and Gangapurwala were recommended as chief justices of their respective high courts by the Supreme Court collegium on April 19. President Droupadi Murmu then appointed them as chief justices of the courts effective on the date they take office.

Who is Justice Dhanuka?

Prior to his father, Justice Deokinandan R. Dhanuka (retired), earning the position of Bombay High Court judge in 1990, Justice Dhanuka began his advocacy practice in the chambers of Justice Gangapurwala. During his tenure as an advocate, he tackled issues involving constitutional law as well as other areas of the law.

He had also served as the city's civic representative for a long time. He was appointed as an additional High Court judge on January 23, 2012.

