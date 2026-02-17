MMRDA Proposes Expressways, Sea Bridge, Tunnel Network To Ease Mumbai's Traffic Congestion | File Photo

Mumbai: In a bid to ease traffic congestion on Mumbai’s major and arterial roads, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed a series of large-scale connectivity projects aimed at diverting through-traffic, reducing travel time and strengthening regional transport links.

One of the key proposals is the Samruddhi Mahamarg Saket–Amane Connector, a 21.3-km corridor with an administrative approval of Rs6,202 crore. The proposed road will feature multiple interchanges connecting the Thane Coastal Road at Kharegaon, the Virar–Alibaug Multimodal Corridor at Kasheli and the Vadodara– Mumbai Expressway near Amane, among other key corridors. Officials said the connector will provide a faster and seamless link to the Samruddhi Mahamarg, helping divert long-distance and regional traffic away from congested city roads.

A provision of Rs500 crore has been earmarked for the project in the coming financial year. MMRDA has also proposed the Mumbai–Vadavan Expressway Link (Uttan–Virar Sea Bridge), a 55.12-km project including connecting roads, with a revised administrative approval of Rs58,754.71 crore. The expressway is planned to connect Mumbai with Palghar district and further integrate with the New Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

The corridor is expected to improve north– south connectivity, reduce pressure on existing highways and arterial roads, and support industrial and economic growth in the region. A provision of Rs2,000 crore has been proposed over time for the project. To further decongest key corridors such as the Western Express Highway (WEH) and SV Road, MMRDA has proposed the Integrated Tunnel Road Network, marking a major step towards introducing Mumbai’s third mode of travel, alongside surface roads and metro rail systems.

Given the city’s limited land availability and dense urban fabric, MMRDA has positioned the underground corridor as a sustainable alternative to expanding transport capacity without disturbing surface infrastructure. The tunnel network will be developed in phases based on traffic requirements and future demand patterns.

MMRDA said the underground corridor will complement existing transport projects, facilitate faster and smoother travel, reduce vehicular load on key arterial corridors and deliver environmental benefits. A budget provision of Rs 1,189 crore has been proposed for the project in the coming year.

