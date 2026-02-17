 MMRDA Proposes Expressways, Sea Bridge, Tunnel Network To Ease Mumbai's Traffic Congestion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMMRDA Proposes Expressways, Sea Bridge, Tunnel Network To Ease Mumbai's Traffic Congestion

MMRDA Proposes Expressways, Sea Bridge, Tunnel Network To Ease Mumbai's Traffic Congestion

MMRDA has proposed major connectivity projects to ease Mumbai’s traffic congestion, including the 21.3-km Saket–Amane Connector, the 55-km Mumbai–Vadavan Expressway Link (Uttan–Virar Sea Bridge), and an Integrated Tunnel Road Network. With multi-crore budget provisions, the projects aim to divert through-traffic, cut travel time, boost north–south connectivity and support regional growth.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
MMRDA Proposes Expressways, Sea Bridge, Tunnel Network To Ease Mumbai's Traffic Congestion | File Photo

Mumbai: In a bid to ease traffic congestion on Mumbai’s major and arterial roads, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has proposed a series of large-scale connectivity projects aimed at diverting through-traffic, reducing travel time and strengthening regional transport links.

One of the key proposals is the Samruddhi Mahamarg Saket–Amane Connector, a 21.3-km corridor with an administrative approval of Rs6,202 crore. The proposed road will feature multiple interchanges connecting the Thane Coastal Road at Kharegaon, the Virar–Alibaug Multimodal Corridor at Kasheli and the Vadodara– Mumbai Expressway near Amane, among other key corridors. Officials said the connector will provide a faster and seamless link to the Samruddhi Mahamarg, helping divert long-distance and regional traffic away from congested city roads.

Read Also
MMRDA Flags ₹2,800 Crore Pending Dues From Government Bodies, Says Recovery Key For 2026–27...
article-image

A provision of Rs500 crore has been earmarked for the project in the coming financial year. MMRDA has also proposed the Mumbai–Vadavan Expressway Link (Uttan–Virar Sea Bridge), a 55.12-km project including connecting roads, with a revised administrative approval of Rs58,754.71 crore. The expressway is planned to connect Mumbai with Palghar district and further integrate with the New Delhi–Mumbai Expressway.

The corridor is expected to improve north– south connectivity, reduce pressure on existing highways and arterial roads, and support industrial and economic growth in the region. A provision of Rs2,000 crore has been proposed over time for the project. To further decongest key corridors such as the Western Express Highway (WEH) and SV Road, MMRDA has proposed the Integrated Tunnel Road Network, marking a major step towards introducing Mumbai’s third mode of travel, alongside surface roads and metro rail systems.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan High Court Receives Another Bomb Threat; Jodhpur Bench Courtrooms Evacuated
Rajasthan High Court Receives Another Bomb Threat; Jodhpur Bench Courtrooms Evacuated
CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026 Kick Off; Students Share Nervous Excitement - Videos
CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2026 Kick Off; Students Share Nervous Excitement - Videos
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Falls On Stage During Festival Appearance: What Exactly Happened To The Mexican Queen?
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch Falls On Stage During Festival Appearance: What Exactly Happened To The Mexican Queen?
Salim Khan, 90, Hospitalised At Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital: Report
Salim Khan, 90, Hospitalised At Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital: Report
Read Also
MMRDA Presents ₹48,072 Crore Surplus Budget For 2026–27, Marks First Positive Turn Since...
article-image

Given the city’s limited land availability and dense urban fabric, MMRDA has positioned the underground corridor as a sustainable alternative to expanding transport capacity without disturbing surface infrastructure. The tunnel network will be developed in phases based on traffic requirements and future demand patterns.

MMRDA said the underground corridor will complement existing transport projects, facilitate faster and smoother travel, reduce vehicular load on key arterial corridors and deliver environmental benefits. A budget provision of Rs 1,189 crore has been proposed for the project in the coming year.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron Spotted Jogging On Mumbai's Marine Drive Ahead Of Meeting...
VIDEO: French President Emmanuel Macron Spotted Jogging On Mumbai's Marine Drive Ahead Of Meeting...
Mumbai Woman Suffers Pelvic Injuries After 'Wheelie Stunt' On Friend's Bike Goes Wrong - Video
Mumbai Woman Suffers Pelvic Injuries After 'Wheelie Stunt' On Friend's Bike Goes Wrong - Video
Bombay HC Halts Work Near INS Shikra After Navy Flags 'Illegal' High-Rise In Colaba, Cites PM Visit...
Bombay HC Halts Work Near INS Shikra After Navy Flags 'Illegal' High-Rise In Colaba, Cites PM Visit...
Mumbai Crime: 17 MNS, Shiv Sena-UBT Workers Booked For ₹10 Lakh Extortion In Kandivali; No Arrests...
Mumbai Crime: 17 MNS, Shiv Sena-UBT Workers Booked For ₹10 Lakh Extortion In Kandivali; No Arrests...
MMRDA Proposes Expressways, Sea Bridge, Tunnel Network To Ease Mumbai's Traffic Congestion
MMRDA Proposes Expressways, Sea Bridge, Tunnel Network To Ease Mumbai's Traffic Congestion