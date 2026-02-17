 MMRDA Budget 2026: Metro 5 & Ring Road Projects Gain Momentum In Kalyan Region
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMMRDA Budget 2026: Metro 5 & Ring Road Projects Gain Momentum In Kalyan Region

MMRDA Budget 2026: Metro 5 & Ring Road Projects Gain Momentum In Kalyan Region

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has allocated Rs 4,897.19 crore in its 2026 to 27 budget to strengthen transport infrastructure in Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. Major metro lines, elevated roads and ring road projects are set to gain pace, promising improved connectivity and reduced congestion across Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath and surrounding areas.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
MMRDA Proposes Expressways, Sea Bridge, Tunnel Network To Ease Mumbai's Traffic Congestion | File Photo

A significant boost to transport infrastructure in the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency has been announced in the 2026-27 budget of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The budget, presented under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, makes a substantial provision of Rs 4,897.19 crore for metro corridors and major road projects.

The move is expected to expand large scale infrastructure development beyond Thane and accelerate work across Kalyan and its adjoining regions. The constituency, represented by MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, stretches from Mumbra to Ambernath and has seen several ongoing projects over the past few years.

Metro Projects to Gain Momentum

A major share of the allocation has been earmarked for metro development. Rs 1,309.30 crore has been allocated for Metro 5 connecting Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan, while Rs 183.35 crore has been set aside for the Metro 5A extension from Durgadi to Ulhasnagar and Ambernath.

FPJ Shorts
'Absent Mark Kar Diya Hai': Poddar International School Principal After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Appear For Class X Board Exam | VIDEO
'Absent Mark Kar Diya Hai': Poddar International School Principal After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Appear For Class X Board Exam | VIDEO
'My Partner Might Feel Bad...': Elvish Yadav Reveals How His Partner Reacts When He's Linked With Other Women
'My Partner Might Feel Bad...': Elvish Yadav Reveals How His Partner Reacts When He's Linked With Other Women
AI Wave To Reshape Nearly Every Knowledge Job Much Faster Than Industrial Age: Automation Anywhere CEO Mihir Shukla
AI Wave To Reshape Nearly Every Knowledge Job Much Faster Than Industrial Age: Automation Anywhere CEO Mihir Shukla
Biggest AI Summit Offers Unique Opportunity For India’s Youth To Shape Global Tech Future: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | VIDEO
Biggest AI Summit Offers Unique Opportunity For India’s Youth To Shape Global Tech Future: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | VIDEO

Metro 12 connecting Kalyan to Taloja has received Rs 1,054.54 crore, a project considered crucial for residents of Kalyan, Dombivli and nearby rural belts. In addition, Rs 500 crore has been allocated for Metro 14 linking Kanjurmarg to Badlapur.

These corridors are expected to significantly ease congestion in rapidly growing urban pockets such as Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur, while improving access to Mumbai.

Read Also
MMRDA Flags ₹2,800 Crore Pending Dues From Government Bodies, Says Recovery Key For 2026–27...
article-image

Relief for Palava and Shilphata

Road infrastructure has also received attention. A provision of Rs 900 crore has been made for the elevated road from National Highway 4 to Katai Naka, a long delayed project stalled due to land acquisition. Completion of the remaining stretch is expected to reduce bottlenecks at Palava and Shilphata.

Additional funds include Rs 600 crore for the Kalyan Ring Road, Rs 150 crore for the Kalyan Shilphata to Bhiwandi flyover, and Rs 200 crore for the Kalyan Murbad to Badlapur route.

Officials hope the fresh allocations will speed up stalled works and transform connectivity across the constituency in the coming years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Culture Brings Us Together': Emmanuel Macron After Meeting Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar & Other Leading...
'Culture Brings Us Together': Emmanuel Macron After Meeting Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar & Other Leading...
Maharashtra: Chennai Bound Grant Trunk Express Train Coach Catches Fire In Wardha, No Casualties...
Maharashtra: Chennai Bound Grant Trunk Express Train Coach Catches Fire In Wardha, No Casualties...
Mumbai Metro 4 Mishap: Victim’s Family Accepts Rs 39.5 Lakh Compensation After Seeking Rs 2 Crore;...
Mumbai Metro 4 Mishap: Victim’s Family Accepts Rs 39.5 Lakh Compensation After Seeking Rs 2 Crore;...
'Friend Emmanuel Macron Loved Mumbai, Enjoyed His Morning Run': PM Modi After Meeting French...
'Friend Emmanuel Macron Loved Mumbai, Enjoyed His Morning Run': PM Modi After Meeting French...
Explore Mumbai's Historic Chinese Temple This Lunar New Year
Explore Mumbai's Historic Chinese Temple This Lunar New Year