MMRDA Budget 2026: Metro 5 & Ring Road Projects Gain Momentum In Kalyan Region

MMRDA Proposes Expressways, Sea Bridge, Tunnel Network To Ease Mumbai's Traffic Congestion | File Photo

A significant boost to transport infrastructure in the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency has been announced in the 2026-27 budget of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The budget, presented under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, makes a substantial provision of Rs 4,897.19 crore for metro corridors and major road projects.

The move is expected to expand large scale infrastructure development beyond Thane and accelerate work across Kalyan and its adjoining regions. The constituency, represented by MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, stretches from Mumbra to Ambernath and has seen several ongoing projects over the past few years.

Metro Projects to Gain Momentum

A major share of the allocation has been earmarked for metro development. Rs 1,309.30 crore has been allocated for Metro 5 connecting Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan, while Rs 183.35 crore has been set aside for the Metro 5A extension from Durgadi to Ulhasnagar and Ambernath.

Metro 12 connecting Kalyan to Taloja has received Rs 1,054.54 crore, a project considered crucial for residents of Kalyan, Dombivli and nearby rural belts. In addition, Rs 500 crore has been allocated for Metro 14 linking Kanjurmarg to Badlapur.

These corridors are expected to significantly ease congestion in rapidly growing urban pockets such as Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur, while improving access to Mumbai.

Relief for Palava and Shilphata

Road infrastructure has also received attention. A provision of Rs 900 crore has been made for the elevated road from National Highway 4 to Katai Naka, a long delayed project stalled due to land acquisition. Completion of the remaining stretch is expected to reduce bottlenecks at Palava and Shilphata.

Additional funds include Rs 600 crore for the Kalyan Ring Road, Rs 150 crore for the Kalyan Shilphata to Bhiwandi flyover, and Rs 200 crore for the Kalyan Murbad to Badlapur route.

Officials hope the fresh allocations will speed up stalled works and transform connectivity across the constituency in the coming years.