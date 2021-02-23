MMRDA Budget 2021: Rs 12,969.35 cr earmarked for infrastructure projects in Mumbai

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) chaired 150th authority meeting on Tuesday and received approval on budget for financial year 2021-22. Budget outlay of Rs 12,969.35 crore has been approved in the said meeting.
In this budget, special provision for infrastructure projects like public transport and Metro railway have been made. This will help reduce the traffic congestion in Mumbai and ensure that Mumbaikars have a comfortable and shorter commute, MMRDA stated. Interestingly, highest fund allocations have been made for Metro rail projects comprising Rs 4,571.25 crore and second for Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink project amounting to Rs 2,900.35.
Furthermore, the MMRDA has separately earmarked Rs 250 crore for the Colaba- Bandra- SEEPZ (third corridor) underground metro project being executed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). The Metro Line 2-A (Dahisar to D.N. Nagar in Andheri) and Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East), likely to begin commercial operations from this year have been provided an outlay of Rs 700.65 crore and Rs 999.45 crore respectively.
An amount of Rs 329.30 crore has been provided for the Metro Bhavan and Metro employees housing, and provisions have also been made for the Mono Railway project of Rs 120.20 crore. For late Balasaheb Thackeray memorial Rs 100 crore, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill Rs 260 crore has been made. Budget outlay for Bandra Kurla Complex including the Kalanagar flyover of Rs 60 crore has been made, for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) Rs 405 crore, Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (MUIP-Extended) Rs 776.85 crore made.
Also for planning and composite traffic planning for Metro stations Rs 300 crore, development of water sources at the regional level Rs 613.35 crore, Santacruz Chembur Link Road extension project Rs 200 crore, project to improve the elevated road at the Chheda Nagar junction Rs 60 crore, maintenance and repairs of the Eastern and Western express highways Rs 200 crore, City Park to Maharashtra Nature Garden elevated hanging bridge Rs 77.05 crore and for other projects Rs 985.35 crore in budget 2021-22 has been made.
Besides, allocations have been made for surveys and grants amounting to Rs 175.35 crore, loan disbursement and fixed deposits Rs 273 crore, capital expenditure for administrative purposes Rs 548.60 crore has been made.
In the budget for the 2021-22 financial year MMRDA has expected an expenditure of Rs 12,969.35 crore and an amount of Rs 9,833.75 crore is expected to be received.
In addition, the Authority has approved the annual report for the year 2019-20. Moreover sanctions have been given for the extension of the Metro Railway 2-B (D.N. Nagar to Mandale) and interchange and the Metro Railway corridor-7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East) interchange. The MMRDA also approved the appointment of a project management consultant for the surface topping of the Eastern Express Highway and for works on the Western Express Highway.