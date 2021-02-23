MMRDA Budget 2021: Rs 12,969.35 cr earmarked for infrastructure projects in Mumbai

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) chaired 150th authority meeting on Tuesday and received approval on budget for financial year 2021-22. Budget outlay of Rs 12,969.35 crore has been approved in the said meeting.

In this budget, special provision for infrastructure projects like public transport and Metro railway have been made. This will help reduce the traffic congestion in Mumbai and ensure that Mumbaikars have a comfortable and shorter commute, MMRDA stated. Interestingly, highest fund allocations have been made for Metro rail projects comprising Rs 4,571.25 crore and second for Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink project amounting to Rs 2,900.35.

