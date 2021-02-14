MMRDA begins overhead wire laying works on Metro Lines 2A, 7

Works of overhead wire laying have been initiated on the Metro Line 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar, Andheri) on the Link Road and Line 7 (Andheri East-Dahisar East) on the Western Express Highway. Poles for casting the overhead wire network has also been built.

The trial run of these two metro lines are set to begin by the end of March while commercial operations is expected to commence from May onwards. Therefore, MMRDA has geared up the civil works and the works for setting up of systems are progressing in full swing.

Meanwhile, the newly recruited employees for the operations of Metro Lines 2A and 7 are trained at Metro academies in places like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Reportedly, the first 'Made in India' driverless metro rake delivered and kept at Charkop depot from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unveiled the rake at a function recently. The remaining metro rakes will be gradually delivered, officials stated.

The 18.5 km Metro 2A Line that connects Dahisar East to DN Nagar is being constructed at the cost of Rs 6,410 crore. It comprises 16 stations namely Anand Nagar, Rushi Sankul, I C Colony, Eksar, Don Bosco, Shimpoli, Mahavir Nagar, Kamraj Nagar, Charkop, Malad Metro, Kasturi Park, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon Metro, Adarsha Nagar, Shastri Nagar, and DN Nagar.

Similarly, Metro Line 7 with a distance of16.475 km connects Andheri East to Dahisar East is being constructed at the cost of Rs 6,208 crore. It has 13 stations namely Dahisar (East), Ovaripada, National Park, Devipada, Magathane, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bandongri, Pushpa Park, Pathan Wadi, Aarey, Mahanand, JVLR Junction, Shankarwadi, Andheri (East).