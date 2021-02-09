Mumbai: MMRDA to refurbish footpaths & streets in BKC's G-Block

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated Rs 32.23 crore work that includes improving eight junctions and in-between streets at G-Block of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to have enhanced facilities like protected cycle track, clutter-free pedestrian realm, etc. The project aims to improve user experience and mobility within BKC.

According to the MMRDA, the footpath and street improvement project will be achieved through rationalization of space allocation for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclist, along with the strategic provision of street furniture including seating arrangement, installation of dustbins, bollards, signage among others.

Once ready, it will provide a pragmatic and holistic solution encompassing the needs of all road users along with utilizing innovative experiential urban design, art, and place-making tools to create an efficient, interesting, and interactive urban space, explained an MMRDA official.

The project has been divided into two phases. In the first phase, developing four junctions and in between street work will be undertaken. It will cost Rs 18.11 crore. The work has already been started and will be completed by April. Similarly, in the second phase remaining four junctions and in-between street refurbishing work will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 14.12crore. However, the work of phase two is yet to be started.

MMRDA informed that the new metro line passing through BKC is expected to increase the number of pedestrians and combined with the increasing popularity of the bike-sharing program it was deemed necessary to match the infrastructure to projected demand and upgrade the public realm to international standards befitting to the International Finance & Business Centre (IFBC).

Furthermore, the traffic surveys have shown that currently there is a mismatch between space allocation and the actual volume of users. Therefore, MMRDA engaged UDAI consultants having the international experience to enhance the strengths of BKC and mitigate the deficiencies by taking a holistic network-level approach that includes urban design, mobility, utilities, and landscape.