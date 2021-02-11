Mumbai: MMRDA starts work to make BKC an art destination

One of the major infrastructure development agencies of the Maharashtra government--the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started work of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) makeover. The idea is to develop the commercial hub into an art district on the lines of Kala Ghoda Art festival which is held annually in South Mumbai. It will also open up business opportunities as several international delegates visit BKC on a daily basis, according to MMRDA officials.

Some of the project that MMRDA has taken up comprises Kalanagar flyover. This flyover will be soon open for traffic. It will resolve the existing traffic issue and bottleneck problem at Kalanagar junction. Besides, projects like the improvement of footpaths to give an aesthetic look to BKC and the development of cycle track in a bid to reduce carbon footprint have also commenced.

Reportedly, the Kalanagar flyover work has been undertaken at cost of Rs 103 crore approximately and development of cycle track, in between streets in BKC G block is pegged at Rs 32.23 crore approximately. Also an art plaza will be developed below the newly built Kalanagar flyover, which is under construction right now. It will be a place to showcase talent for various artists, as per the plan of MMRDA.

In addition, MMRDA had proposed to develop automated smart parking management system to resolve parking woes in BKC, installation of proper signage boards and development of last mile connectivity through automated rapid transport system (ARTS). It has also issued a tender seeking consultants for ARTS. Meanwhile, as a first step towards improving BKC, MMRDA on a pilot project basis has started Electric-Bikes for Public from the two nearby Railway stations--Kurla and Bandra to travel in and around BKC. The E-Bike service is gaining a lot of significance as new riders using this service largely.

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray had also tweeted about the various development work ongoing in BKC and its progress. Wherein he told that very soon the Kalanagar flyover, Nandadeep garden, Kalanagar junction, pedestrianisation of BKC will be completed, and most importantly the BKC art district will be established.

Meanwhile, R A Rajeev Metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said: "The daily footfall in BKC alone is enormous and in coming years with the commencement of Metro lines, these numbers will increase further. Therefore, BKC needs to undergo massive improvements in terms of infrastructure development to cater to the growing demand. In fact, BKC is known as commercial hub of Mumbai till date but we also strive to develop it as an Art district. It will eventually open up more business opportunities since several international corporates/diplomats visit BKC on a daily basis. The makeover of BKC is essential for the city."