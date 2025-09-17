Mizoram Labour Minister Lalthanglowa Hmar Visits Maharashtra, Discusses Worker Welfare And Infrastructure Projects |

Mumbai: Mizoram’s Labour Minister, Lalthanglowa Hmar, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra’s Labour Minister, Adv. Aakash Fundkar, at his office in Mantralaya.

Delegation Present at Meeting

During the meeting, Private Secretary to the Labour Minister Ravindra Dhurjad, Labour Commissioner H.P. Tummod, Mizoram State Sports Council Secretary Henry C. Lalrawkima, and Private Secretary H. Lalramenga were also present.

Discussion on Worker Welfare Schemes

Adv. Fundkar apprised the visiting delegation of various services and welfare schemes being implemented through the Labour Department for the benefit of workers. He also shared details about the cess collected by the government during construction projects.

Briefing on Infrastructure and National Projects

Adv. Fundkar further briefed the Mizoram Minister about ongoing infrastructure development works and national projects currently underway in Maharashtra.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/