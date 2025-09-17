 Mizoram Labour Minister Lalthanglowa Hmar Visits Maharashtra, Discusses Worker Welfare And Infrastructure Projects
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMizoram Labour Minister Lalthanglowa Hmar Visits Maharashtra, Discusses Worker Welfare And Infrastructure Projects

Mizoram Labour Minister Lalthanglowa Hmar Visits Maharashtra, Discusses Worker Welfare And Infrastructure Projects

During the meeting, Private Secretary to the Labour Minister Ravindra Dhurjad, Labour Commissioner H.P. Tummod, Mizoram State Sports Council Secretary Henry C. Lalrawkima, and Private Secretary H. Lalramenga were also present.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 02:22 AM IST
article-image
Mizoram Labour Minister Lalthanglowa Hmar Visits Maharashtra, Discusses Worker Welfare And Infrastructure Projects |

Mumbai: Mizoram’s Labour Minister, Lalthanglowa Hmar, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra’s Labour Minister, Adv. Aakash Fundkar, at his office in Mantralaya.

Delegation Present at Meeting

During the meeting, Private Secretary to the Labour Minister Ravindra Dhurjad, Labour Commissioner H.P. Tummod, Mizoram State Sports Council Secretary Henry C. Lalrawkima, and Private Secretary H. Lalramenga were also present.

Discussion on Worker Welfare Schemes

FPJ Shorts
Mizoram Labour Minister Lalthanglowa Hmar Visits Maharashtra, Discusses Worker Welfare And Infrastructure Projects
Mizoram Labour Minister Lalthanglowa Hmar Visits Maharashtra, Discusses Worker Welfare And Infrastructure Projects
'Mumbai Belongs To BJP And Mahayuti': Fadnavis Slams Uddhav Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls
'Mumbai Belongs To BJP And Mahayuti': Fadnavis Slams Uddhav Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls
'Maharashtra To Amend Cinema Act For Ease Of Doing Business,' Says Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar
'Maharashtra To Amend Cinema Act For Ease Of Doing Business,' Says Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar
Mumbai News: Kandivali Man Runs Online Betting Racket On India–Pakistan Asia Cup, Police Seize 4 Phones
Mumbai News: Kandivali Man Runs Online Betting Racket On India–Pakistan Asia Cup, Police Seize 4 Phones

Adv. Fundkar apprised the visiting delegation of various services and welfare schemes being implemented through the Labour Department for the benefit of workers. He also shared details about the cess collected by the government during construction projects.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Landslide In Mulund East Damages MGL Pipeline; Gas Supply Restored In Two Hours
article-image

Briefing on Infrastructure and National Projects

Adv. Fundkar further briefed the Mizoram Minister about ongoing infrastructure development works and national projects currently underway in Maharashtra.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mizoram Labour Minister Lalthanglowa Hmar Visits Maharashtra, Discusses Worker Welfare And...

Mizoram Labour Minister Lalthanglowa Hmar Visits Maharashtra, Discusses Worker Welfare And...

'Mumbai Belongs To BJP And Mahayuti': Fadnavis Slams Uddhav Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls

'Mumbai Belongs To BJP And Mahayuti': Fadnavis Slams Uddhav Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls

'Maharashtra To Amend Cinema Act For Ease Of Doing Business,' Says Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar

'Maharashtra To Amend Cinema Act For Ease Of Doing Business,' Says Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar

Mumbai News: Kandivali Man Runs Online Betting Racket On India–Pakistan Asia Cup, Police Seize 4...

Mumbai News: Kandivali Man Runs Online Betting Racket On India–Pakistan Asia Cup, Police Seize 4...

Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: UBT Leader Dhananjay Bodare Seeks Anticipatory Bail,...

Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: UBT Leader Dhananjay Bodare Seeks Anticipatory Bail,...