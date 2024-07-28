Mithi River Development Stalled: ₹1650 Crore Investment Fails To Deliver Results In 19 Years

Mithi River | Representative pic

Mumbai: Exactly 19 years ago, the Mithi River, which had turned fierce and caused a deluge in half of Mumbai, was overflowing once again on Thursday. It has been almost two decades since the Mithi river in Mumbai is facing its worst environmental crisis, with the city's waterways struggling to cope with the constant influx of pollutants leaving half of the city inundated. The catastrophe led to the implementation of the Brimstowad project to prevent such a situation from occurring again. The project aimed to widen all the rivers in Mumbai, including the Mithi, Poisar, Dahisar, and Oshiwara rivers. However, despite the massive spending of thousands of crores, the development works of the Mithi river and other rivers in Mumbai remain incomplete.

A staggering 1650 crores have been spent on Mithi river development works alone, with a significant portion of it being spent on works that have yielded no tangible results. According to data shared by RTI activist Anil Galgali, a whopping 417.51 crores was spent by the Maharashtra Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Mithi river development works. Additionally, 1239.60 crore was demanded by the municipality for similar projects.

Galgali said, "It's outrageous that such a huge amount has been spent on Mithi river development works and yet the result is zero. The people have a right to know where their money has gone and what they have got in return."

However, despite this massive expenditure, the condition of the river remains deplorable. The once-neglected Mithi river is still choked with garbage and encroachments, causing drainage problems and flash floods during heavy rainfall. The situation is alarming, with experts warning that another disaster is waiting to happen. The lack of transparency and accountability is staggering. It is unclear where exactly this money has been spent, and what tangible results have been achieved. The people of Mumbai are left wondering what happened to their hard-earned money.

"The government's handling of the project is nothing short of a farce. Both the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and MMRDA are responsible for spending money on Mithi river development works, but neither organization has provided any meaningful progress reports or explanations for the funds spent. It is imperative that an SIT inquiry is conducted to uncover the truth behind the mismanagement of funds. The people have had enough of empty promises and broken assurances. It's time for action", added Galgali.

The rainwater in Mumbai typically flows through the drainage system into the city's rivers, which eventually meet the sea. However, over the years, these rivers have effectively turned into drains due to encroachments and the accumulation of garbage. The riverbeds have risen, obstructing the drainage of rainwater. This issue was notably highlighted after the deluge of July 26th. Questions have arisen regarding the allocation of funds for improving these conditions. Despite significant spending, the intended improvements seem absent, raising concerns about the effectiveness and transparency of the expenditures.

It is high time that the government takes responsibility for its failures and ensures that the remaining funds are utilized effectively to complete the development works of all rivers in Mumbai, including Mithi river. The people deserve better than this gross mismanagement of public funds, complain activists.