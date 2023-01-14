Missing MBBS student: Lifeguard’s friend arrested for kidnapping Sadichha Sane

A day after the arrest of lifeguard Mittu Sukhdev Singh on charges of kidnapping MBBS student Sadichha Sane 13 months ago, the Mumbai Crime Branch also arrested the lifeguard’s friend Abdul Jabbar Ansari.

Crime branch officials said that suspicious circumstances indicate that the two kidnapped Sane and probably caused her harm.

Sane, a resident of Palghar, had gone missing from Bandra Bandstand on November 29, January 2021.

A student of Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Road Medical College, Sane reached Bandstand in the afternoon after a scheduled prelim exam. Her mobile phone location indicated that she was there till 12.30 am and was also captured in the CCTV while going towards the seashore across Taj Land’ End.

The lifeguard is said to have followed her, chatted with her and sat with her on the rocks till 3 am. During this time, he clicked selfies. The CCTV camera caught a single mobile phone torch moving away from the spot. There was no footage of Sane coming back from the seashore.

The police said the lifeguard could have contacted the police after the news of Sane’s disappearance but didn’t.

How the lifeguard's friend got involved

On Saturday, the police said that the lifeguard’s friend Abdul Jabbar Ansari called him that night and used lewd language while referring to Sane. That night, he stayed in the hotel which he had never done before.

As lifeguard Mittu Singh was with Sane that night and Ansari knew about that, the police arrested him for further questioning and investigation.