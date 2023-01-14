e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: KJ Somaiya prof accused of making students strip, beating them with shoes

The incident took place in last week of December, where the students were allegedly forced to stand in the cold, partially clothed, for two hours.

Saturday, January 14, 2023
As per a report filed by the Youth Congress, the students were forced to remove all clothing except their underwear, and when they refused, the professor began beating them. | Representative pic
Mumbai: A professor at KJ Somaiya College of Science and Commerce (KJSCSC), Vidyavihar, allegedly asked 13 to 14 students to strip down to their underwear before kicking and hitting them with shoes while students were at a National Service Scheme (NSS) camp in Dahanu.

The incident took place in last week of December, where the students were allegedly forced to stand in the cold, partially clothed, for two hours. Despite complaints to the principal, the students claim that no action has been taken against the professor as of yet.

According to sources, when the students arrived on December 29, they gathered in one room to sleep. The professor arrived around 11:30 p.m., turned off the light, and left, directing them to sleep. Because they couldn't sleep, the students began chatting in low voices.

After a while, the accused professor arrived and began loudly knocking on the door. Once a student opened the door, the professor began beating and kicking the group of 14 boys.

As per a report filed by the Youth Congress, the students were forced to remove all clothing except their underwear, and when they refused, the professor began beating them.

The students were then forced to strip down to their underwear after which the professor led them all outside to an open space and had the stand for two hours in front of other students and professors.

The KJ Somaiya college has not taken action against the professor thus far.

