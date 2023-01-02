Shark Tank India Season 2: How many judges went to IITs, IIMs or studied abroad? Learn here

Shark India Season 2 judges | Youtube/@Lenskart

India's version of the American business reality show Shark Tank is set to broadcast its second season after a resounding success with the first one.

Shark Tank India 1, like its American counterpart, showcased the ability of different entrepreneurs across the country to pitch their ideas in exchange of investment in their up and coming companies.

The expectation remain high for Shark Tank India Season 2 though two major faces, who served as judges in the previous edition, will be missing. Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover will not be appearing as 'Sharks' in the second season.

So who are the old and new faces in season 2 of Shark India and are they from India's elite IITs, IIMs or foreign institutions? Let's find out:

1. Peyush Bansal: Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal had shared in the promo video for season 2 that one should look at the entrepreneur first and not money. Peyush boasts of a very notable academic background. The CEO did his Bachelor of Engineering Honours in the Electrical department, specialising in IT, Control and Automation from Canada's McGill University between 2002-06 followed by pursuing Management Programme for Entrepreneurs and Family Businesses from IIM Bangalore.

2. Anupam Mittal : Straightforward Mittal, who is the founder of Shaadi.com, made a mark in season 1 of Shark Tank India. Mittal did his post-graduation from Boston College in Massachusetts, USA, between 1994-97, as he has an MBA in Operations and Strategic Management.

3. Aman Gupta: Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the electronic company boAt, Aman Gupta is an important part of the show. “Shark Tank India is not just about funding, it is also about perspective,” the entrepreneur said in the promo highlighting his vision. A Delhi lad, Gupta cleared his CA entrance and attended the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India also known as ICAI between 1999-02. To follow his passion in the business arena, Gupta pursued an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in 2010, and followed that up with a second MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management as an exchange student in 2011.

4. Vineeta Singh: One of the two women judges on Shark Tank India, SUGAR cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh is both an IITian and an IIMian. While Singh did her Btech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras between 2001-05, she also achieved an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad between 2005-07.

5. Namita Thapar: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Head Namita Thapar did her MBA from Fuqua Business School of Duke University in North Carolina, US and is also a Chartered Accountant from the famed ICAI. She has also had the honour of being a speaker at various forums such as Harvard Business School, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM A), ET Women’s Conference, and many more.

6. Amit Jain: The newest face on the block, Cardekho co-founder Amit Jain is an IIT graduate. Jain did his Btech from IIT Delhi and is now going to replace Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh as the new Shark.

Shark Tank India 2 will premiere on Sony TV from January 2, Monday-Friday, at 9:00 PM.