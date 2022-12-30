What is Hustlers University? Brainchild of kickboxer turned controversial internet personality Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate |

If you use Youtube like majority of the people around the globe, you might have come across a short or video that features a man wearing goggles giving his opinion on almost everything that goes on in the world.

Going by the name, Andrew Tate, the former professional kickboxer turned internet personality has an opinion on everything and has become a favourite among young individuals.

Tate, along with his brother Tristan Tate, has a huge following due to his 'millionaire lifestyle'. Based out of Romania, Tate's online appeal can also be attributed to the concept of 'Hustlers' University'.

What is the Hustlers' University?

A paid programme available on Discord, Tate's Hustlers' University provides students with lessons on earning money and being successful.

"Hustler’s University is an online money-focused community providing education and coaching to over 100,000 students worldwide. Our Campus is a hub for skill development, and our professors are world-class multimillionaire experts," says the programme's bio on its website.

The paid course offers students with the opportunity to start with one pf the four business models:

Copywriting

Freelancing

Ecommerce

Amazon FBA

Why did Andrew Tate start 'Hustlers University' ?

Tate's disregard for traditional education led to him initiating the programme. He believes modern education has 'enslaved' a major part of the population.

"I am the guy trying to wake you up from slavery," Tate stated in one of his trailers for Hustlers' University.

Tate has often lamented the current education system run by 'dorks who haven't done anything in life.'

"Most people coming out of school can't do ****. That's why University education is a complete waste of time," Tate stated in another video, where he boasted of not going to University.

"Whole education system is not based on doing things, it's based on reading things," Tate continued.

What is Andrew Tate's educational background?

Tate, who is a son of Emory Tate, considered a 'trailblazer for African-American chess and former US Air Force Sergeant, is half-British and half-American.

Tate moved with his mother after her divorce with Emory and went to a college in Luton, UK.

Going against his mother's wishes, Tate refused to join University and promised her that he will be a top kickboxer.

"I must be the one person to throw away free university in the UK. But I didn't go. The best thing that ever happened to me was not going to university. Thank god," Tate had said in one of his many videos.

Where is Andrew Tate now?

Tate, along with his brother Tristan, was arrested by Romanian police on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group on Thursday.

Romanian prosecutors have asked a Bucharest court on Friday to extend the detention of Andrew Tate by 30 days. according to Reuters.

After searching their Bucharest homes on Thursday, prosecutors from the anti-organized crime section released a statement saying that Andrew and Tristan were detained for the first time for 24 hours with two Romanian suspects.