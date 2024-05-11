Higher Number Of Unplaced Students Yet To Secure Placements In IITs This Year

Representative Image | Unsplash Image

The placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campuses, which started in December 2023, is set to conclude soon. However, the placement statistics paint a concerning picture for the IITians. The data provided by Dheeraj Singh, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and the founder of Global IIT Alumni Support Group, based on an RTI filed by him, reveals that placements this year may not be as fruitful as a student might expect it to be.

According to Singh, the IITs might record a higher number of unplaced students this year. As per the statistics provided by Singh, in IIT Gandhinagar, out of the 398 students who registered for placements in the academic year 2023â€“24, 235 students are yet to be placed. Approximately 59% of students are yet to be placed this year.

Similarly, at IIT ISM Dhanbad, approximately 40% of students are yet to secure placement. Out of the 1,595 students who registered for campus placements, 953 were placed this year. This means, 642 students haven’t secured a placement yet.

At IIT Dharwad, approximately 69% of students are yet to be placed this year, Singh claims. This year, 137 students out of the 200 students who registered for the placements are yet to be placed.

Based on the RTI data, Singh has further claimed that 46% of students have not secured placements at IIT Roorkee yet. A total of 1,762 students participated in the placements, of which only 956 have secured placements so far.

At IIT Bhilai, 208 students opted for campus placements, but 64% of themâ€”a total of 133 studentsâ€”are yet to secure a placement this year.

No response has been received from the above-mentioned IITs on these figures until the time of publication of this report.