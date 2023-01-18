Missing MBBS student from Palghar: Suspect was seen carrying buoy ring at site

File Photo

Mumbai: The crime branch which is probing the case of missing student Sadichha Sane from Bandra Bandstand has said arrested lifeguard Mittu Singh was seen carrying a buoy ring near the spot from where she was missing. Mr Singh was sitting on the rocks with Ms Sane shortly before she went missing. The crime branch is now probing whether he was going to use it to save Ms Sane.

Ms Sane was an MBBS student and resident of Palghar. In Nov 2021, she left home to appear for an exam after which she met Mr Singh and they sat on the rocks at Bandra Bandstand till around 3.30. According to Mr Singh, he saw Ms Sane going towards the sea late at night and thought she was going to commit suicide. He ran to stop her after which she told him he was mistaken. Mr Singh claimed that he then took a selfie with her and she has been missing since. Sources revealed that he left the spot after taking the selfie and returned sometime later with the buoy ring.

According to a source, Mr Singh went home after the incident and had even sent a friend request to Ms Sane on a social media platform. The source claimed that this was done as he wanted to convey that he was at home.

The Mumbai crime branch arrested Mitu Singh and his friend Jabbar Ansari after 14 months in connection with the medical student's disappearance. They are being questioned by different police officers, but are not accurately narrating the incident.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)