Mira Road: Cops raid raunchy orchestra bar, staffers booked

After a closure of more than 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some notorious orchestra bars have once again resumed their immoral and vulgar activities in the twin-city.

Licenses have been renewed and orchestra bars are allowed to operate till midnight, sources said. Acting on information received by DCP (crime)- Dr. Mahesh Patil, a team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Wing (AHTW) attached to the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) raided Hotel Aishwarya-a ladies-cum-orchestra bar in Mira Road on Monday night.

The police team apprehended staffer’s including-operator, manager, cashier and waiters for indulging women in late night raunchy shows under the guise of live orchestra performances.

An offence under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act has been registered against the accused at the local police station. Further investigations were underway.

Having provisions for stringent action against violators, the dance bar regulation bill enacted in 2016, fixes accountability on the owner in case of breach of rules, exploitation of women employees and vulgarity. Apart from heavy monetary fines, owners or operators are liable to face punitive action with imprisonment up to five years for violations.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 09:57 PM IST