Mira Bhayandar: MBMC offers free e-rickshaws to physically challenged citizens

In an attempt to transform the living standards of physically challenged people living in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to generate employment opportunities by providing them with specially designed e-rickshaws, free of cost.

In the first phase, ten e-rickshaws will be distributed to beneficiaries under the aegis of MBMC’s women and child welfare committee. While the civic administration has estimated Rs. 1.75 lakh as the purchase cost of each e-rickshaw, the agency shortlisted for the provision will not only bear the registration charges but will also shoulder the responsibility of year-long maintenance of the vehicle and imparting driving lessons to the selected beneficiaries.

“The main objective of this scheme is not limited to provide the physically challenged citizens with just a means of livelihood and make them self-reliant but also arm them with a sense of empowerment and transform their living standards. This is also an eco-friendly project in lines of state government’s Majhi Vasundhara (My Earth) towards a non-polluting and a silent transport system,” said municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole.

The eligibility criteria for applicants include resident of the twin-city for a minimum period of five years, valid certificate stating the minimum degree of disability at 40 percent, aged between 18 to 55 years and annual income from all sources should not exceed Rs. 2.5 lakh.

“As of now 14 applications have been received. The supporting documents will be screened. However if the number of eligible applicants exceeds ten, then a draw of lots to select beneficiaries will be held,” said an official attached to the women and child welfare department. The project will be executed with funds availed from the welfare scheme for persons with disabilities.

ALSO READ Mira Bhayander: Eatery owner caught selling country liquor

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 05:16 PM IST