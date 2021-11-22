Mira Bhayander: Eatery owner caught selling country liquor

The crime branch unit (zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have booked two people who were caught selling country liquor from an eatery in Bhayandar on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the team comprising police personnel- Arjun Jadhav, Shinde and Landge under the instructions of Police Inspector- Aviraj Kurhade swooped down Anna Snacks- an eatery located near the Shiv-Sena lane in Bhayandar (west).

Upon checking the premises, the police found bottles of country liquor worth more than Rs. 43,000. When questioned, the duo identified as-Shambhu Mahadev Shetty (59) and Karankumar Mandal (18) failed to furnish any documents authenticating the legality of selling liquor. The crime branch team seized the consignment and booked an offence under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949 against the duo at the local police station.

The accused apparently catered the booze to tipplers residing in a sprawling slum cluster which is located close to the eatery, police said. Further investigations were underway.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 07:27 PM IST