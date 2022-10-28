Mira Bhyandar: MBMC’s Development Plan finally back on track after 5-year delay

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Mumbai: The development plan of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has finally reached its final stage of compilation after being delayed for over five years.

After getting a nod from the state government authorities, the assistant director of town planning (ADTP) in Thane, issued a notification on Friday, October 28 inviting objections and suggestions for MBMC’s draft DP.

The copy of the draft development plan is available for inspection at three places including the office of the joint director, town planning, Konkan Bhawan in Navi Mumbai, the office of the municipal commissioner, the main administrative building of the MBMC in Bhayandar and the office of the ADTP in Thane.

Objections and suggestions invited

Citizens have 30 days to submit their written comments on the procedure to the ADTP's office, which is located on the third floor of the district collector's office in Thane's court Naka area. However, clarity eludes the availability of the draft DP on any of the official websites.

MBMC’s development plan came into effect in 1997. A new 20-year fresh vision document was mandated to be prepared and ratified before its validity came to end in 2017.

Following the inordinate delay in implementing the new DP, most of the centrally-located and privately-owned reserved land parcels have been hastily developed by the influential builder lobby, sources said.

Moreover, the blatant sale of plots under the guise of the controversial buy-back policy and changes in the designations of land parcels which have been reserved for public amenities like schools, gardens, fire stations, hospitals and playgrounds is also under the scanner.

“The views received will be reviewed by a planning committee comprising experts from the field who will decide on objections and suggestions to be incorporated,” said Kishor Patil, ADTP, Thane.

Officials claimed that a comprehensive plan had been drafted to ensure the all-round development of the twin city, which includes planning structure and fine-tuned infrastructure details that will be required for the next 25 years.

