Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Firemen take lessons in personality development

Fire Station of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation |

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) recently conducted a two-day interactive workshop to sharpen the skills of personnel attached to the fire and emergency services wing. The workshop was held under the aegis of the Nashik-based Saitej Life Training Institute, led by Dr. Ajit Awhad, on September 15 and 16.

Commissioner of MBMC Dilip Dhole inaugurated the workshop. Deputy civic chief Maruti Gaikwad was also present on that occasion. After guidance on the importance of the Maharashtra Civil Services Rule (MCSR) and goal setting, other topics were also covered such as confidence building, personality development, time and stress management, leadership skills needed to deal with complex situations and sharpening quick response skills to tackle eventualities in an efficient manner.

"The fire fighting mechanism is an important part of any civic body. Sharpening their management skills will definitely enhance their quality of work as better team players. "56 fire-fighters registered their participation in the first phase of the workshop. More such sessions will be organised in the coming days, "said chief fire officer Prakash Borade.

At present, there are six operating fire stations to cater to the needs of the twin city, which is spread across 79.4 square kilometres and is a blend of urban, rural, coastal, tribal, and industrial areas. Ideally, one fire station should be located for every 50,000 people, or in a 10-square-kilometer area. While two more fire stations are on the anvil, the MBMC is gradually adding more arsenal to its armoury to improve its firefighting ability.

Presently, the staff strength of the fire service wing stands at 83, including a chief fire officer, two station officers, five sub-station officers, and nine leading firemen, drivers, and firefighters. Apart from this, the MBMC has hired 150 labourers and 96 drivers to assist the fire brigade on a contractual basis. The fleet of 34 vehicles includes turntable ladders (TTL), aerial ladder platforms (ALP), fire tenders, mini tenders, water tankers, rescue vans, and pick-up jeeps.