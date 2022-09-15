Mira Bhayandar: MBMC eyes place in top-3 cleanest cities of India

Photo: File

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is entangled in a tough battle with its Mysore and Noida counterparts to clinch the top rank in this year’s Swachh Bharat Survey, a central government’s ambitious ranking exercise to evaluate the various measurable aspects of sanitation and hygiene of towns and cities across the country.

After improving its rank by securing a place in the top five cleanest cities, the MBMC had tumbled down to the 31st position last year. This year, the civic administration led by Dilip Dhole is leaving no stone unturned to bag the top spot.

As per the revised evaluation parameters and ranking system in the Swachh Survekshan 2022, the total marks are pegged at 7,500 and the survey mechanism will be divided into three parts including 3,000 marks for service-level progress (40%), 2,250 marks for certification (30%) and 2,250 marks for citizens voice (30%).

“We studied the reasons due to which we had lost marks and tried to rectify the shortcomings. There are altogether 92 cities in the 1 to ten lakh population category and we are giving our best to clinch the top slot. I believe, cleanliness is not only about rankings but it’s our commitment and duty to keep the city clean and green all year round,” said Dhole.

Apart from other parameters, the sanitation department is eyeing enhanced scoring on the virtue of markings which has been increased for segregated door-to-door collection, swachh ward indicator and citizen voices component.

However, the MBMC faces a slip in the ranking system owing to the non-compliance of the switchover from the existing unified solid waste management project to a viable decentralised scheme mooting multiple mini-process plants. The survey team is likely to pay surprise visits to different parts of the twin city for direct observation during the next few days. The team would also take feedback from residents.