Mumbai LS Elections 2024: Thane, Kalyan And Bhiwandi Gear Up With 6,599 Polling Booths And Tight Security Measures For Upcoming Polling

Representative Image | ANI

As many as 6,599 polling booths across the Thane City, KDMC and Bhiwandi region are ready for May 20 polling with the Election Commission completing all the preparations, said officials from Thane district. There are 1,960 polling booths in Kalyan-Dombivli region, 2,191 polling booths in Bhiwandi region, and 2,448 polling booths in Thane City region. Thousands of police will be deployed at the polling booths for smooth, free, and fair elections in Thane, Kalyan, and Bhiwandi belt. In Kalyan, CCTV or webcasting has been installed at about 1,012 polling booths out of 1,960 in Kalyan.

According to an official from Thane district collector department, the total number of voters in Thane district is expected to be 66,32,404, with approximately 35,72,739 males, 30,58,370 females, and 1,295 transgender individuals.According to Milind Palsule, Public Relations Officer from Bhiwandi Constituency, 'The total number of voters in Bhiwandi is 20,87,244, including 11,29,714 men, 9,57,191 women, and 339 transgenders. In Bhiwandi, a total of 27 candidates are running from the Bhiwandi constituency and 2,191 EVM machines are to be set up. 20 percent of the EVM machines are ready, while the rest are still pending.'KDMC officials said that they have made an arrangement of wheelchairs, ramps for special needs (blind and handicapped voters). Special needs individuals do not need to queue up to cast their votes.

Civic officials said that a total of 318 complaints from the citizens were received on the C Vigil application, which was set up by the Election Commission in Kalyan. So far, a total of five cases have been booked under various charges of the model code of conduct in Kalyan-Dombivli twin city.In Bhiwandi, there are six MLAs across the Bhiwandi Constituency, whereas there are also six MLAs in the Kalyan Constituency.Thane District Collector Ashok Shibgare, who is also the district election officer, said that elaborate security arrangements have been made for three parliamentary constituencies. A total of 31,642 employees for polling booths w