Mira Bhayandar: MBMC in fix as clarity eludes funding of road widening work

CM Eknath Shinde at a meeting for Bhayandar-Uttan road |

Mumbai: Uncertainty prevails on the fate of the proposed widening and concretisation of the Bhayandar-Uttan road as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is in a fix over the source of finance to fund the project which continues to remain elusive.

In a meeting held by local legislators Pratap Sarnaik, Geeta Jain and commissioner Dilip Dhole with the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, several plans, welfare schemes and projects including widening and concretisation of the stretch of road between the Netaji Bose Municipal Stadium in Bhayandar (west) to Uttan Road was approved on October 7.

Although the CM gave his verbal nod to reduce the proposed road widening work to 18 meters from 30 meters for preventing the destruction of age-old homes in the rural belt-mainly Morwa village, the civic administration is yet to get an official confirmation from the government authorities.

Moreover, uncertainty prevails as a source of finance for the funding of the multi-crore project.

“It has been decided in the meeting with the chief minister that the MBMC will execute the work with funds provided by the MMRDA. The decision has been duly inked in the minutes of the meeting. However, I will follow up on the issue and ensure that the civic administration gets an official communication at the earliest.” said Geeta Jain.

As per the Development Plan (DP), the proposed road leading to Morwa village is marked as 30 meters. However, the road currently has a width of just nine meters.

As per rough estimates, the widening and concretisation of the road to 30 meters will cost around Rs 116 crore and the reduced 18 meter road carries a price tag of Rs 80 crore including the expenditure on pavements and gutters.

The first phase of widening which had started between Bhayandar and Morwa village in 2019 hit a roadblock due to land-related issues and stiff opposition from villagers.

Owing to the presence of important landmarks and tourist attractions like Essel world, Pagoda and Judicial Academy, the Bhayandar-Uttan road has been witnessing a significant rise in the vehicular movement for the past couple of years prompting the authorities to upgrade and enhance its road infrastructure in such sectors.