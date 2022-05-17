Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates MBMC-constructed Buddha Vihar in Mira Road

Former chief minister and the Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly-Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State and for Social Justice and Empowerment- Ramdas Athawale inaugurated the Buddha Vihar in Mira Road on the auspicious day of Buddha Purnima on Monday.
Constructed by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on a plot reserved plot admeasuring 755 square meters located in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road, the Buddha Vihar is said to be a one-of-its-kind spiritual centre in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Apart from reading rooms and residential facilities for Buddhist Monks (bhikshus) and worshippers (upasikas), the monumental structure features a mesmerizing idol of the “Enlightened One” in a seated position and is a sight to behold. The stupa (hemispherical dome) has a diameter of 60 feet and can seat around 4,000 Vipassana meditators at a time, officials said.
The civic administration has spent Rs. 11.58 crores to build the structure which is a great link between tradition and modernity. Union Minister Kapil Patil, MP- Rajan Vichare, opposition leader (legislative council)- Pravin Darekar, Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale, MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole, legislators- Pratap Sarnaik, Geeta Jain, Niranjan Davkhare and former MLA- Narendra Mehta registered their presence in the ceremony which was blessed by the presence of Buddhist Monks.
Various other developmental projects, including a swimming pool, distribution of flat keys to slum dwelling BSUP beneficiaries, a skating track and the 90-meter hydraulic aerial ladder platform (HALP) firefighter were also inaugurated by the dignitaries.
