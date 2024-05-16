Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Madhavi Latha Asks Students To Become Brand Ambassadors Of PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Madhavi Latha Kompella |

Mumbai: As the final countdown to polling for the Lok Sabha elections has started, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Madhavi Latha Kompella asked the students to become the brand ambassadors of prime minister Narendra Modi at a Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan organised at KC College in Mumbai’s Churchgate. Following the event, Yuva Sena has written a complaint with the chief electoral officer alleging violation of the code of conduct by the BJP.

Just three days after Kompella, an actress and a BJP candidate from Hyderabad, was booked for checking the voting cards of burqa-clad women and asking them to show their faces, she along with Rajya Sabha MP DInesh Sharma attended an interaction event called Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan organised by the BJP at KC College in Churchgate, where she asked students to become the brand ambassador of PM Modi’s work and influence more people to vote.

The interaction event at KC College was earlier supposed to be attended by union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia but the plans were changed after the minister’s mother passed away on Wednesday. According to the invitation flyer circulated by Shaina NC, the incharge of the Vishesh Sampark Abhiyan in Maharashtra, Kompella and Sharma were supposed to interact with the audience about ‘social media and cutting edge technology’. However, the interaction entirely revolved around the theme of Vikasit Bharat.

Along with Kompella and Sharma, Shiv Sena MP candidate from Maharashtra’s Hatkanangale Dhairyasheel Mane, and Satyapal Singh, MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat and former police commissioner of Mumbai also joined the interaction. The speakers expressed their views about Narendra Modi’s plan of a Vikasit Bharat and the development carried out in the last ten years and interacted with the audience, which comprised students from different colleges of HSNC University, BJP and Shiv Sena members as well as citizens.

Kompella claimed at the event that for the first time, women came out to vote in huge numbers in Hyderabad because of her. “Prime Minister’s Vishwakarma Yojana is my favourite scheme as it helps women choose a skill, form a collective and start their own enterprise to become self dependent. Harmony and peace is important for the nation and Modi bhai has been promoting it with the slogan sabka saath sabka vikas,” she said.

Sharma explained the concept of Vikasit Bharat and the aim to become the world’s top economy. “Under PM’s leadership, the nation has climbed from eleventh to the fifth largest economy and by 2030, we will be the third largest. In 2014, there were only 55 lakh bank accounts and today, we have around 55 crore bank accounts in the country.

Asking students to vote for national development, Mane claimed that the country has seen a development boost in the last ten years. “This is the only government which did not only show the dream, but also guaranteed a Vikasit Bharat. We have got such a leader that the entire world is talking about India,” he said.

Satyapal Singh compared the present government’s work to the previous governments and said, “Earlier, we had to sell off our gold to sustain the economy and today we are on the path to become the second largest economy by 2030. We used to receive rotten wheat grains, which were rejected by the cattle in America.

While the USA, UK, China and New Zealand are still in a bad economy due to the Covid pandemic, we made the vaccine and gave it free to 120 countries.” He also added that since Narendra Modi has become the prime minister, India has not faced any terror attacks except Bangalore, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Yuva Sena alleges violation of the model code of conduct.

The former members of the University of Mumbai’s management council from Yuva Sena wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra alleging violation of the model code of conduct, citing the Maharashtra electoral officer’s order to not allow any electoral party to organise an election campaign or voter awareness event in an educational institute.

The letter stated that Yuva Sena had earlier written a complaint to the Vice Chancellor of Mumbai university about such events at Kirti College in Dadar and Thakur College in Kandivali in the past but no action has been taken. The complainants have demanded that the chief electoral officer should stop such events and take strict action against all the three colleges.