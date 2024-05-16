Navi Mumbai: NMMC Reports 85% Completion Of Pre-Monsoon Nullah Cleaning Work

NMMC Workers At Site | FPJ

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) claims to have completed almost 85 percent of pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work in the city. Following the unexpected storm and rainfall the municipal commissioner took a stock of the work undertaken ahead of monsoons.

As per official overseeing the work process, cleaning of both the storm water drainage channel as well as the smaller sewerage channels are nearing completion. There are total of 77 smaller sewerage channels and the cleaning work is entrusted upon the respective wards whereas the 4 bigger storm water drainage channel pre-monsoon maintenance and cleaning work is being done by the engineering department.

“The commissioner took a detailed review of the pre-monsoon work. The unexpected storm and early monsoons necessitated the meeting and the officials entrusted with the work stated of having completed almost 85 percent work,” said an official from NMMC.

Directions were given to the contractors to dispose the silt from the channels at the earliest. “The silt following the cleaning of the drainage channel is to be removed from the spot as soon as it gets dried,” added the official.

The commissioner also visited the Belapur pump house and took a stock of the maintenance work. He suggested of using smaller machinery in the cleaning of the major nullah beneath the Sion-Panvel Highway to get the work done quickly. “There is almost 5,94,583 meter of sewer which are being cleaned by the concerned contractors. There is also maintenance work going on of the pump houses as these are going to be needed during monsoon,” adds the official.