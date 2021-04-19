Mira Bhayander: Three held with drugs, swords in Kashimira

The Anti-Narcotics Unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate apprehended three men who were found to be in possession of five swords and 80 grams of Mephedrone drug also known as MD worthy more than Rs. 8 lakh. According to the police a night patrolling team led by Senior Police Inspector- Shailesh Nagarkar noticed five suspicious looking men near the RTO transit camp in the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira at around 3:45 am on Monday.
The patrolling team stopped to question them, however, upon spotting the police jeep, two of them managed to flee the spot. The police personnel rounded up the remaining three suspects who were found to be possession of the arms and MD.
The arrested accused have been identified as-Sandip Shankar Nangre (32), Suryakant Prabhakar Kadalkar (27) and Shakir Asif Sayyed (34). While Sandip is said to be a notorious peddler, Suryakant and Shakir who worked as drivers apparently assisted him in the illegal drug trade .
An offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and Arms Act has been registered against the accused. A manhunt has been launched to nab their absconding accomplices, police said. Investigations were on to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband and also the motive behind carrying swords.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)