Mira Bhayander: Three held with drugs, swords in Kashimira

The Anti-Narcotics Unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate apprehended three men who were found to be in possession of five swords and 80 grams of Mephedrone drug also known as MD worthy more than Rs. 8 lakh. According to the police a night patrolling team led by Senior Police Inspector- Shailesh Nagarkar noticed five suspicious looking men near the RTO transit camp in the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira at around 3:45 am on Monday.

The patrolling team stopped to question them, however, upon spotting the police jeep, two of them managed to flee the spot. The police personnel rounded up the remaining three suspects who were found to be possession of the arms and MD.