Mira Bhayander: MBVV police commissionerate to accept complaints virtually to avoid physical contact amid COVID-19

Amid the rising the coronagraph in the region, sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate has launched a “virtual meeting" system through video conferencing to allow interaction between officers and complainants without physical contact. To be launched from Monday (19, April), this initiative by MBVV police commissioner- Sadanand Date aims to help people convey their grievances without venturing out during the ongoing lockdown while maintaining the much needed social distancing norms.

Under this new system, the complainant will first have to register the necessary details including their name, police station area and nature of grievance on WhatsApp number-8591336689 or on email: cpoffice.mb-vv@mahapolice.gov.in. The complainant will also have to specify a convenient date and time for virtual interaction, following which the grievance redressal cell will arrange a video call and inform the concerned person and respective officials about the allotted timeslot.