Mira Bhayander: MBVV police commissionerate to accept complaints virtually to avoid physical contact amid COVID-19

Amid the rising the coronagraph in the region, sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate has launched a “virtual meeting" system through video conferencing to allow interaction between officers and complainants without physical contact. To be launched from Monday (19, April), this initiative by MBVV police commissioner- Sadanand Date aims to help people convey their grievances without venturing out during the ongoing lockdown while maintaining the much needed social distancing norms.
Under this new system, the complainant will first have to register the necessary details including their name, police station area and nature of grievance on WhatsApp number-8591336689 or on email: cpoffice.mb-vv@mahapolice.gov.in. The complainant will also have to specify a convenient date and time for virtual interaction, following which the grievance redressal cell will arrange a video call and inform the concerned person and respective officials about the allotted timeslot.
A press release issued by the MBVV police commissionerate stated that senior police officials will available to hear grievances through virtual meetings between 3 pm to 5 pm on all working days. Similarly, police personnel can also interact with their higher-ups using the same procedure in the first half every Friday. Senior officers will conduct surprise visits anytime during the virtual meetings and ensure if the initiative was being implemented in true spirit, highly placed sources said.
Since the lockdown and travel restrictions in-force to contain the pandemic, many people were unable to travel to local police stationsand offices of other senior officals attached to the MBVV police commissionerate.
