Mira Road to Vile Parle helipad in 35 minutes: MBVV cops create green corridor to save patients' life

The traffic control department of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate on Friday provided a fast-moving green corridor for an ambulance carrying a critically-ill patient from a private hospital in Mira Road to the aerodrome in Vile-Parle.

Suffering from a severe liver ailment, the patient had to be flown to a hospital in Hyderabad for further treatment. Sensing the seriousness of the situation, Senior Police Inspector (Traffic) Ramesh Bhame under the supervision of police commissioner Sadanand Date facilitated a green corridor by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance which ferried the patient to the aerodrome in just 35 minutes.

The ambulance left the hospital at around 9:10 am and reached the aerodrome in Vile Parle at 9:45 (within 35 minutes) on Friday.

The patient boarded the air-ambulance with the medico’s at 10:05 am and landed at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad at 11:40 am.

“Normally it would have taken nearly 90 minutes during this time slot to cover the distance which we managed to cover in 35 minutes,” said Senior Police Inspector (Traffic) Ramesh Bhame.

Supported by a pilot jeep, traffic cops deployed at all the congested points managed to clear the traffic and enable a smooth drive for the ambulance. The dedicated efforts of the traffic cops has been appreciated by local citizens and social organisations.