Mira Bhayander: Three Nigerians held with MD drugs worth Rs 42 lakh

Further tightening on the notorious drug mafia, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate arrested three men said to be of Nigerian origin who were found to be in possession of drugs worth more than Rs. 42.71 lakh in Nallasopara. Acting on a tip-off received by DCP ( Zone III) – Prashant Waghunde about the arrival of some drug peddlers, a team from the Tulinj police station led by Senior Police Inspector-Rajendra Kamble along with the detection branch personnel laid a trap and arrested the trio from the Pragati Nagar area of Nallasopara (east).

Upon frisking they were found to be in possession of 1.698 grams (around 1.6 kilograms) of Mephedrone drug also known as MD. The estimated value of the seized drug consignment is pegged at Rs. 42, 71,170, police said. Going by the huge quantity recovered from their possession, the suspects aged between 24 to 38 years are believed to be members of a drug cartel involving bigger and influential players.