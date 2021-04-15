COVID-19 in Mira Bhayander: MLA seeks Kolhapur Model to tackle oxygen crisis in twin-city

Alarmed by the acute shortage of medical-grade oxygen which is used for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients and also in other cases of respiratory illness, local legislator- Geeta Jain has requested the state government authorities to help the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in replicating the Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) technology which has been successfully adopted by the district administration of Gadhinglaj town in Kolhapur district to generate oxygen directly from atmospheric air.

In her letter to Chief Minister- Uddhav Thakeray, the legislator highlighted the alarming upward trend in the coronagraph of the twin-city which had led to shortage of much needed Remdesivir injections and medical-grade oxygen which was causing inconvenience and disruption in treatment. Jain stressed upon the need of the technology to resolve the acute crisis of oxygen faced by almost all public and private health care facilities which were involved in treating Covid-19 patients in the twin-city.