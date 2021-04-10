COVID-19 in Mira Bhayander: MBMC’s recovery rate dips to 86% as active cases jump to 3,804

In a major cause of worry for citizens and health department personnel, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has dropped to 86.38 percent from 95.54 percent owing to a significant jump in fresh detections and mounting number of active cases which have been reported in the past two months.

A cursory glance at the coronagraph reveals that the number of patients undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities has gradually soared from 298 on 9, February to 3,804 on 9, April. With five casualties being reported on Friday, the death count has reached 852, which pegs the overall case fatality rate (CFR) at 2.49 percent. While 3,540 people tested positive for the infection in the first nine days of April, only 1,502 patients have recovered and been discharged from various public and private Covid-19 care facilities in the corresponding period. 27 people have lost their lives in the past nine days.