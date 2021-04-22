Mira Bhayander: Thieves held for stealing car silencers for costly metal dust

Thieves seem to have found a novel way of making more money by stealing silencers of four wheeler's- and the Maruti Eeco Vans have turned out to be their favourites owing to the presence of expensive metal dust like-Rhodium, Palladium and Platinum.

Alarmed by the sudden rise in cases involving theft of silencers-especially Eeco Vans in the Vasai -Nallasopara belt, senior officials from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate deputed the crime branch unit to conduct a parallel probe and apprehend the culprits. Subsequently, a team led by Police Inspector-Pramod Badhak under the supervision of DCP ( Crime) - Dr. Mahesh Patil activated their core informer network and intensified their technical surveillance apparatus in and around the region.

Based on a specific tip-off, the crime branch unit zeroed in on the accused identified as-Yusuf Rafik Shaikh- a 40-year old garage owner from Kalyan and his accomplice Salman Shaikh (24) , a resident of Bhiwandi. Investigations revealed that the duo used to target silencers of Maruti Eeco Vans for the catalytic converters in their exhaust system installed by the manufacturing company in order to meet emission standards.