Mira Bhayander: Prize catch for city cops; seize gutkha worth Rs 70 lakh

In a prize catch for the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commisionerate, a huge consignment of gutkha worth more than Rs.70 lakh was seized in Kashimira on Tuesday evening. The action was the result of a joint teamwork by officials from MBVV’s cyber cell and central crime branch unit. Based on a specific tip-off, received by API-Pravin Swami (cyber cell) a team led by Senior Police Inspector- Jitendra Vankoti under the instructions of DCP (crime)- Dr. Mahesh Patil laid a trap and intercepted a truck near Hotel Fountain on the highway in Kashimira.

Upon checking, the vehicle was found to be carrying hundreds of gunny bags stashed with sachets of tobacco laced and other banned products. The market value of the seized consignment has been pegged at more than Rs. 70.48 lakh. While a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and regulations of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations has been registered against one person at the Kashimira police station, the actual beneficiaries including the consignor and consignee were still at large till reports last came in.