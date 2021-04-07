COVID-19 in Mira Bhayander: Plasma goof-up rocks government hospital; patient wrongly subjected to therapy

It was a shock of life for 50-year-old Mohandas (name changed), when he learnt that the medicos attached to the dedicated covid health center (DCHC) in Bhayandar had wrongly subjected him to convalescent plasma therapy (CTP), even before the arrival of his RT-PCR test report to confirm if he was positive or not for the infection. The deadly goof-up has been reported from the Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civil Hospital popularly known as Tembha hospital in Bhayandar (west) on Tuesday night. It came to light that Mohandas was administered with plasma which was meant for another critically ill 48-year old Covid-19 patient identified as Mohanram(name changed) who was under treatment at the hospital for the past one week. Fortunately, both the patients shared the same blood group which apparently reduced life threatening complications for the CTP recipient.

“The matter will be investigated and those responsible for the blunder will be taken to task. It will also be ensured that the patient in need of CTP gets it at the earliest.” said a medical officer.