Mira Bhayandar: MIDC boosts MBMC’s water supply by 23 MLD

As against the requirement of over 225 MLD, the twin-city has an allotted supply of 211 MLD provided jointly by the MIDC (125 MLD) and STEM (86 MLD) water supply authority. However the actual supply hovered below 180 MLD owing to a 24 hour supply suspension every fortnight which has been imposed in the Thane district. This in addition to leakages, unaccounted supply and theft which further aggravates the water woes of the region.

“It is now crystal clear that the MBMC is capable of lifting 125 MLD water supply sans any technical hiccups. Now, the concerned service providers should ensure that the supply is not interrupted.” said Gehlot had given a ten day ultimatum to the administration for resolving the issue failing which the BJP will launch a protest agitation from 12, April onwards.

With no self-sustained resources of water supply like other civic bodies, the twin-city also faces a demographical dilemma as it falls in the tail-end of the district, which extends the 24-hour water cut to an additional six to eight hours owing to low pressure.