Mira Bhayander: MBVV traffic police flag five black spots for safer rides

DCP Vijaykant Sagar at one of the black spots where the board was installed |

To improve the overall traffic scenario and to keep a check towards minimizing the number of road accidents and casualties, the traffic department attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has identified five black spots (accident prone areas) in the twin-city. After studying the reasons and history of specific areas where multiple accidents have been reported, the traffic police officials identified a total of 16 black spots out of which five are located in the Mira-Bhayandar region and the remaining 11 in the Vasai-Virar area.

The five black spots in the twin-city include- Ghodbunder Khind, Pali and Delhi Darbar Hotels (both on the highway), Kajupada, Hatkesh and Pleasant Park (on the Thane-Uttan Road).

The MBVV cops under the personal supervision of DCP- Vijaykant Sagar, installed display boards at all the identified black spots with an aim to alert drivers to be more cautious and alert while driving their vehicles. “On our part we are already taking preventive steps due to which the number of accidents have reduced significantly at some of the accident-prone spots.

Apart from this we have duly informed agencies including-National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), State Public Works Department (PWD), Mira Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar civic bodies to inspect faulty road designs and initiate corrective measures in their respective jurisdictions for a long-term and permanent solution,” said senior police inspector (traffic)- Ramesh Bhame. According to statistics procured from the traffic department, a total of 163 accidents and 64 fatalities have been reported from the potential black spots on the national and state highway in the past seven years from 2016 to 2022. The black spot at the stretch of highway near Hotels Pali and Delhi Darbar has been the most treacherous by topping the list with 64 accidents and 24 fatalities. On the other hand a total of 142 accidents have been registered from across the twin-city which has claimed the lives of 21 people including motorists and pedestrians, this year from 1 January to 30 September.

Black Spot Stats

Year Accidents Fatalities

2016 19 03

2017 23 16

2018 12 02

2019 29 12

2020 28 13

2021 23 11

2022 19 07

